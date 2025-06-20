Kajol’s haunted remark on Ramoji Film City sparks debate

Bollywood actress Kajol has stirred conversation online with her recent comments about Ramoji Film City, one of India’s most iconic film studios located in Hyderabad. During a promotional interview for her upcoming movie MAA, Kajol shared that she has always felt a strange unease while filming at the location, describing the studio complex as having “haunted vibes.” She elaborated that certain spots within the premises felt so unsettling that she wanted to leave immediately and never return. Without citing specific incidents, Kajol went on to call Ramoji Film City “one of the most haunted places in the world.” Her remarks have since gone viral, prompting widespread discussion on social media.

Reactions to the statement have been mixed. Some netizens supported her personal experience, while others criticized the actress for publicly labeling a major production site in such a way. Critics argued that such comments might tarnish the reputation of a location deeply embedded in Indian cinema’s history. Supporters, however, pointed out that Kajol merely expressed a personal feeling, which shouldn't be taken as a factual claim.

Kajol has shot several films at Ramoji Film City over her career. The studio is a favorite among Bollywood and South Indian filmmakers alike, and her husband Ajay Devgn continues to be associated with projects filmed there, including his notable appearance in the Telugu blockbuster RRR.

While Kajol has not acted in a Telugu film so far, her influence in Bollywood remains strong. As for her eerie claim, whether she chooses to clarify it further remains uncertain. Still, the episode highlights the complex intersection between celebrity opinions and public perception, especially when it involves industry landmarks.