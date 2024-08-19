Kalinga creates a bizz before release in theator!

Whether it's a small film or a big one, content is the king. The content should be fresh and engaging. If it can entertain the audience, even a newcomer can achieve a big hit. But how does a movie's content shape up before release? Sometimes, just one teaser can create a buzz and generate business inquiries, making a film a success before its release. If business is booming in certain areas, it's a strong indicator of the movie's potential content.



'Kalinga' falls into this category. Dhruva Vaayu, known for his hit 'Kerosene,' is back with a different story and concept in 'Kalinga.' He is not only the lead actor but also the director. Produced by Deepthi Kondaveeti and Pruthivi Yadav under the banner of Big Hit Productions, with Pragya Nayan as the female lead, every update from the film has garnered attention.

The title and first look were released recently, and the teaser received a good response. Bollywood star Jackie Shroff released the teaser of this movie recently.

The film's business has also gained momentum due to the teaser's positive reception. Notably, the overseas rights of this film have been acquired by PHF LLC, which has distributed many big-budget films so far. Moreover, many companies are also competing for the Hindi rights of 'Kalinga'.

The producer said, "This is a fictional drama with a gripping screenplay and a plot that is unconventional. The gripping screenplay is the film's biggest asset. The audience is thrilled with every scene. Especially, the dialogues in the teaser, hero Dhruva Vaayu's performance, screen presence, visuals, and RR brought a lot of buzz. This is just a teaser. Some scenes in the movie will give the audience goosebumps. We are also aggressively promoting the film. More updates about this movie will be coming soon."





Cast:



Dhruva Vaayu, Pragya Nayan, Adukalam Naren, Muralidhar Goud, Lakshman Meesala, Thanikella Bharani, Shiju AR, Sammeta Gandhi, Balgam Sudhakar, Sanjay Krishna, Harishchandra, etc.

Crew:

Director: Dhruva Vaayu

Producers: Deepthi Kondaveeti, Pruthivi Yadav

Banner: Big Hit Productions

DOP: Akshay Ram Podishetti

Music: Vishnu Sekhara, Anantha Narayanan AG

Editor: Naresh Venuvanka

DI: Aryan Mouli

Dolby Mix: SP Narayanan

SFX: Shafi

PRO: Sai Satish