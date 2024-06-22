‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release

The highly anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD" has released its second trailer, intensifying excitement among fans. While the initial trailer introduced the film's world and characters, the latest one delves deeper into the story and emotions, setting higher expectations.





In "Kalki 2898 AD," the avatar Kalki, prophesied to appear in Kali Yuga, resides in the womb of Sumathi, played by Deepika Padukone. Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwatthama, vows to protect Sumathi and her unborn child. However, Bhairava, portrayed by Prabhas, seeks to capture Sumathi to claim a bounty that could elevate his status to the Complex. This sets the stage for intense confrontations between Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.



The trailer also offers glimpses of the epic Mahabharata, emphasizing the film's connection to ancient mythology. Kamal Haasan's voiceover highlights a poignant message: "Humans will never change, no matter how many opportunities they are given." The trailer’s emotional crescendo is amplified by Santosh Narayanan’s stirring soundtrack.





Director Nag Ashwin's vision and creativity are evident, crafting a narrative that blends mythology with futuristic elements. With a staggering budget of 600 crores, the film’s visual spectacle promises to be unparalleled, positioning Ashwin as a formidable force in Indian cinema. The production quality, as hinted in the new trailer, is exceptional, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the full experience.



"Kalki 2898 AD" is slated for release on June 27 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX formats. Advance bookings will open soon in India. The film is produced by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, ensuring a grand cinematic event. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a landmark film in Indian cinema.