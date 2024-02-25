Kalki 2898AD: Team gives a strong counter to postpone rumours

The energetic vibe continues on the sets of "Kalki 2898 AD" as the shooting of a lively song featuring Superstar Prabhas and the stunning Disha Patani is currently in progress at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the high-adrenaline sci-fi thriller directed by Nag Ashwin, confirmed the ongoing shoot through a shared snippet showcasing Prabhas tapping to the beats and chorus.

Amid recent speculations that the film might miss its scheduled release in the summer of 2024, Vyjayanthi Movies took the opportunity to reiterate that "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to hit the cinemas on May 9, 2024. This reaffirmation from the producers comes as a relief to Prabhas' fans who eagerly anticipate the film's release.

The film has generated significant buzz with its first-look posters, visuals, and character designs. Fans are excited about the international acclaim that "Kalki 2898 AD" is expected to receive, given the captivating content being crafted by director Nag Ashwin. As the shooting progresses and the anticipation builds, the team is set to deliver a unique cinematic experience to the audience when the film finally graces the silver screen.