Kalyanram’s ‘Devil’ trailer: Stunning visuals & solid action set pieces

Nandamuri Kalyanram is coming with a spy-action drama titled “Devil.” Abhishek Nama is producing and directing this pan-India action entertainer. The theatrical trailer of the film has been released and let’s see how it bags audience attention.

The British government orders agent Devil (Kalyanram) to crack Vijaya’s murder case, and he travels to Madras for the same. Whether or not the Devil succeeds in getting the answers is what the film is about.

One thing that catches our attention instantly is the scale of the film. The stunning visuals, solid action set pieces, and excellent production design are the major highlights of this trailer. Kalyanram looks good in a new avatar. Female leadsSamyukta Menon and Malvika Nair looks pretty and adds colour to the trailer.

“Devil” also stars Ajay, Seetha, Satya, and RRR fame Edward Sonnenblick in key roles. HarshavardhanRameswar composed the tunes. Srikanth Vissa provided the story, dialogues, and screenplay. The film is slated for release on 29th December.















