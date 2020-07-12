Kamal Haasan Asks Amitabh Bachchan To Turn Icon For COVID Survival

Kollywood actor and the chief of Tamil Nadu political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan asked Amitabh Bachchan to become an icon for survival and wellness.

It is a known fact that Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID19 on Saturday. The entire staff at his place and family were tested for coronavirus.

The father-son duo are being treated at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai where the security has been beefed up.The test results of Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have turned negative. Doctors at the Nanavati Hospital stated that the two are on the path to recovery and were responding well to treatment.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sanitised all the residences of the Bachchans including Jalsa and Prateeksha as well as their office in Mumbai.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to wish the bachchan a speedy recovery while urging them to turn wellness icons. Here's a look at his message.

I wish both the Bachchans @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery.



I trust the Indian doctors and Sr. Bachchan's will to overcome health hazards. Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recorded a video from the Nanavati hospital thanking all the doctors, nurses and the corona warriors in the country.