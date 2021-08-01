Kamal Haasan joins Parliamentary Standing Committee

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is one of the senior actors in the film industry. The actor has opposed the Cinematograph Act 2021. He demanded the government to repeal the bill. On this note, he also participated in the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The actor took to his Twitter profile to reveal the details of the same.



"I recorded in detail in the Parliamentary Standing Committee the dangerous aspects of the Cinematography Amendment Bill that strangles the voice of freedom of expression. Thanks to the standing committee for the opportunity to know the opinion of the artists. The bill should be withdrawn immediately by the federal government." tweeted Kamal Haasan.



On the work front, Kamal Haasan's next film is Vikram, under Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction. Kamal might also resume the shoot of Indian 2 soon.