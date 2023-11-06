Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film titled as ‘Thug Life’

Universal actor Kamal Haasan and maverick director Mani Ratnam teamed up after 37 years for a new movie. Movie lovers and fans of both the actor and director have huge expectations for their latest film. The makers of this upcoming film have just unveiled a remarkable sneak peek to announce its title. The movie is titled as ‘Thug Life.’

In the teaser, Kamal Haasan is seen cloaked in tattered garments, engaging in a gripping combat sequence against a group of assailants. The action scene has been executed with great finesse, and the movie’s title, “Thug Life,” is officially revealed. The stunts are complemented by an exceptional musical score, adding to the overall excitement and intensity of the film.

Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi are playing crucial roles in this biggie, produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananthi under Raaj Kamal International Films and Madras Talkies banners. Udhayanidhi Stalin is the presenter of this movie. The Oscar winner AR Rahman will provide the movie’s music. Sreekar Prasad is the editor, and Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer. ‘Thug Life’ is all set to hit the sets soon.























