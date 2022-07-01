Kamal Haasan Receives Prestigious Golden Visa From The UAE Government

It is all known that the UAE government is issuing prestigious golden visas to a few film stars of India. Already ace actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and a few other Bollywood actors also received these special visas. Now, the UAE government also honoured legendary actor Kamal Haasan with it.



Kamal shared the pics on his Instagram page and thanked the UAE government for this respect…

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "A customised classic sherawani from @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 to meet HIS HIGHNESS SHEIKH NAHYAN BIN MUBARAK AL NAHYAN, Cabinet member - Minister of Tolerance & Co-existence #uae Stylist @amritha.ram".

Kamal Haasan also met Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, ruler of Dubai, and the Highness Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the cabinet member of the Minister of Tolerance and co-existence of the United Arab Emirates and looked stylish sporting in a black suit.

Recently he also dropped another pic on his Instagram and sported in ace fashioner Amritha Ram's outfit. He looked modish and is seen walking in the hotel!

Well, the UAE administration thought to award the golden visa to Kamal Haasan in 2019 but the delay happened due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even R Parthiepan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, and Venkat Prabhu also received this honour from the UAE government.

Recently Kamal Haasan bagged a blockbuster with Vikram movie which also has Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari and Darshanaa Vijayakumar in the prominent roles. It was directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.