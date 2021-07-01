Kamal Haasan's 100 Cr project with Vetrimaran

Kamal Haasan failed to impress the voters in the recent Tamilnadu general elections. The actor has now decided to get back to acting. He is already busy with back-to-back films. He already has Indian 2 and Vikram on his kitty.

Now, the latest reports confirm that Kamal Haasan will soon team up with director Vetrimaran for an exciting film. Vetrimaran shot to fame with Kaka Muttai, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Asuran, and other films. He is planning to adapt a novel into a film for Kamal Haasan.



Kamal Haasan is said to have liked the script immediately and came forward to do the project. The buzz is that the film will be made on a budget of 100 Cr. The complete details of the production house, cast, and crew will come out soon.



More details of the film will be out soon.