Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform
Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, was released in theaters on June 5, 2025. After 28 days, it became available to watch online on Netflix. The film was not shown in Karnataka because of a controversy. Despite a strong cast, the movie did not perform well and received mostly negative reviews.
Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam came out in theaters on June 5, 2025. After 28 days, it is now available to watch online on Netflix. The film is made by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.
Thug Life was not shown in Karnataka because of a problem after Kamal Haasan made a comment about the Kannada language during a promotion event.
The movie has famous actors like Silambarasan T R, Nasser, Trisha, Joju George, and Ashok Selvan. Even with big stars and well-known producers, the movie did not do well at the box office. Most critics gave it bad reviews. Fans were unhappy because the film did not meet the high hopes from the earlier movies made by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam together.