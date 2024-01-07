Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared her thoughts on the unique experience of being an actor, highlighting the joy it brings to fans when they spot celebrities in public spaces. In an Instagram story, Kangana expressed that one of the best aspects of being an actor is the genuine happiness and excitement people display when they encounter a star in various settings like airports, lounges, shops, or even on the streets.

She wrote, "The best thing about being an actor is whenever people see you at the airport in the lounge, in the aircraft or even in a shop, restaurant, simply strolling around in the streets, their faces light up with a big unexpected smile as if a small miracle has happened, as if a good omen has bestowed upon them, as if the glamorous world of the celluloid has collided with their mundane life leaving a haze of stardust."

Kangana further described how people react with twinkling eyes, sometimes even shedding tears or fumbling with words when encountering a celebrity. She acknowledged the surreal nature of the experience, stating, "Suddenly you too feel the sparkle of your own presence through their eyes and wonder what exactly is happening and what is the most appropriate way to be. It's impossible to be in control of that which isn't even there."

She concluded by reflecting on the essence of the cinema star myth, calling it the "sweetest lie ever" and musing on the enchanting dynamics between actors and their fans. On the professional front, Kangana is gearing up for her role as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the period drama "Emergency."







