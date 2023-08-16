‘Kanguva’ starts shooting a major schedule in Rajahmundry

Tamil star Suriya’s “Kanguva” is one of the most eagerly awaited biggies. Touted as the expensive film in Suriya’s career, this high-voltage action drama is eyeing a Tamil New Year release in April, 2024. The terrific glimpse which was released last month catapulted the expectations on “Kanguva” to the sky.

As per the latest updates, the film’s new schedule has kick-started this morning in Rajahmundry. Several crucial action sequences and talkie portions will be shot in this schedule that will last for 3 weeks. Star character artiste Jagapathi Babu, who plays a key role in the movie, will also take part in the ongoing schedule. After wrapping up the Rajahmundry schedule, Kanguva makers will be moving to Hyderabad for yet another major schedule.

Actress Disha Patani will be seen as the leading lady. The film is being directed by Siva, while Studio Green and UV Creations banners are jointly bankrolling this prestigious project. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.