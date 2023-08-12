Live
Kannada sensation ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’ to be released as ‘Hostel Boys’ in Telugu on Aug 26
“Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare” is a recently sensation in Kannada film industry, written and directed by debutant Nithin Krishnamurthy. Starring Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs.
Now, the movie is scheduled to be released in Telugu. Chai Bisket Films and Annapurna Studios are jointly releasing this movie in Telugu as “Hostel Boys” on August 26, 2023. The movie’s trailer and promotional material will be released soon.
Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, and Ramya made cameo appearances in this flick presented by Rakshit Shetty under Paramvah Pictures. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for this joint venture of Gulmohur Films and Varrun Studios.
