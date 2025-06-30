Kannappa Day 3 Box Office: Earns ₹7.25 Crore, Telugu Version Leads in Occupancy

The movie Kannappa earned ₹7.25 crore on its third day (Sunday), which is a little more than the ₹7.15 crore it earned on Saturday, as per film tracker Sacnilk.

On Sunday, the Telugu version of the film had the highest viewership. Around 40% of seats were filled overall. Morning shows were slower, with only 25% seats filled. Afternoon and evening shows were better, with over 50% seats occupied. Night shows saw about 33% occupancy.

The Tamil version, which released on June 29, had about 24% of seats filled across the day. Morning shows had only 16% attendance, while the afternoon shows were the most crowded at 36%.

In Hindi, the movie had about 23% occupancy on Sunday. The Malayalam version had very low attendance—only 5.8% of seats were filled on June 29.

In total, Kannappa has earned ₹23.75 crore in India so far.