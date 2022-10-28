Kantara Producer Revealed the OTT Release of Film's Release Date

Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, premiered in Karnataka theatres on September 30th. After the film's popularity grew steadily, with more and more people appreciating it, the producers decided to release it in multiple languages across India, with the Hindi version hitting theatres on October 14th, the Tamil and Telugu versions on October 15th, and the Malayalam dubbed version on October 20th.

Kantara has grossed over Rs 200 crore globally, making it the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, trailing only the two blockbuster KGF films starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel. The Hindi version of the film has even surpassed Mani Ratnam's epic historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan, which has grossed over Rs 450 crore at the global box office.

Kantara will get its OTT premiere on November 4th via Prime Video India, according to a Twitter profile called Karnataka Box Office, which shares box office numbers for films produced in the South Indian state. Hombale Films' creative producer Karthik Gowda dismissed these reports, tweeting, "False News! We'll let you know when it arrives, but it won't be on November 4th."