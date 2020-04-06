Kareena's new 'pasta' necklace
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan ditched designers' jewellery to wear a necklace made by her little son, Taimur.
The "Jab We Met" actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta. And the innovative homemade accessory is created by none other than the three-year-old Taimur.
Flaunting the jewellery, Kareena wrote: "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan."
And Taimur's creativity has left netizens amused.
A user commented: "Adorable."
Another one commented: " So talented."
On the film front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".
