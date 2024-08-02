Kartik Aaryan wraps up ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, set for Diwali release

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who recently garnered positive reviews for his role in the sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’, has completed shooting for his next film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Kartik shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, revealing the joyous moment. In the clip, director Anees Bazmee is seen playfully scolding the film crew after spotting Kartik on the monitor announcing the wrap-up. Bazmee then walks up to Kartik, giving him a warm hug before they celebrate by cutting a cake.

Captioning the post, Kartik humorously wrote, "'Arey pagalo' Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the latest installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise. The series is based on the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’, originally directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took over the lead role from Akshay Kumar in the second installment, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', where he portrayed Rooh Baba.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik starred alongside Kiara Advani. The third film introduces him opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The movie also features Bollywood icons Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in significant roles, adding to the star-studded cast.

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promises to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise, blending horror and comedy elements that have become its trademark. The film is scheduled to hit theaters during Diwali, ensuring a festive treat for fans.

With Anees Bazmee at the helm and a talented cast, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is eagerly anticipated by audiences looking forward to another spooky yet hilarious adventure in the haunted haveli.