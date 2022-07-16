Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Release Date Is Postponed

Bollywood's young and talented actor Kartik Aaryan is all busy with a handful of movies. Along with Freddy, he is also part of the Shehzada movie which is termed as an action entertainer. As his last movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned into a massive blockbuster, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers announced the new release date of the Shehzada movie and shared the new poster of Kartik Aaryan from the movie…



Kartik Aaryan also shared the new poster and unveiled the release date of the Shehzada movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home Feb 10th 2023 @kritisanon #RohitDhawan @ipritamofficial @m_koirala #PareshRawal @ronitboseroy @sachinskhedkar #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @AmanTheGill @hussain.dalal @tseriesfilms @alluents @haarikahassine @bratfilmsofficial @tseries.official @ankurratheeofficial @hindujasunny @shivchanana".

In the poster, Kartik is seen running sporting in a shirt and casual pants. The movie will be released on 10th February, 2023…

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "#Xclusiv... KARTIK AARYAN - KRITI SANON: 'SHEHZADA' SHIFTS TO 2023... #Shehzada - which was supposed to hit the screens on 4 Nov 2022 - will now release next year: In *cinemas* 10 Feb 2023 #ValentinesDay weekend... Stars #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon... Directed by #RohitDhawan. #Shehzada is produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar, #AlluAravind, #SRadhaKrishna and #AmanGill."

Shehzada movie is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and Krishnan Kumar under the T-Series, Allu Entertainment, Haarika & Hassine Creations and Brat Films banners. It also has an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, Ronit Roy Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja.

Shehzada which is the remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo will have Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing with him.

This Trivikram directorial is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. It had Pooja Hegde as the lead actress while Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep and Sushant essayed important roles in this family entertainer…