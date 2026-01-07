Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal name their son Vihaan Kaushal

Mumbai: Exactly two months after welcoming their firstborn, a baby boy, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have disclosed the name of their little bundle of joy.

Katrina and Vicky have decided to name their son Vihaan Kaushal.

Revealing the name in a joint post, they shared an adorable picture of little Vihaan's hand on Katrina and Vicky's hands.

Announcing the name on social media, they wrote, "Our Ray of Light...Vihaan Kaushal...Prayers are answered...Life is beautiful...Our world is changed in a instant...Gratitude beyond words (sic)."

As soon as Katrina and Vicky announced the name, blessings started pouring in for the little Vihaan.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has recently joined the boy mom club herself, commented, "Little buddy!" along with a blue heart emoji.

Filmmaker Karan Johar reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, saying, "Congratulations...all my love and blessings to Vihaan...@katrinaKaif @vickykaushal09".

Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, and several others reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Chachu Sunny Kaushal went on to explain the meaning of the name Vihaan.

Resharing the announcement post, Sunny wrote, "Vihaan...The first ray of light".

It might also be interesting to know that Vihaan was the name of Vicky's character in his 2019 hit, "Uri: The Surgical Strike", where he played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill.

Katrina and Vicky embraced parenthood on November 7, 2025.

Sharing the happy news on social media, the power couple dropped a joint post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

They decided to keep the caption simple with “Blessed. Om (sic).”

After dating for some time, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot back in 2021 in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.



