Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Child, Share Heartwarming Announcement

Good news comes in for Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal! The couple has announced their first pregnancy on September 22, as Katrina expects her first child.

Sharing a heartwarming post with them holding a polaroid picture of Katrina flaunting her baby bump and Vicky, caressing her. The couple looked all smiles in the photo. The soon to be mom, captioned the post as, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Now, this news has sent wave of joy across the fraternity and even fans who have been speculating on this news for a week now. Best wishes pour in for the couple.

Shutting down all the rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced this happy news with their fans, nearly 4 years after their royal Rajasthan wedding. The couple tied the knot at the Six Senses fort in Barwara on December 9, 2021.