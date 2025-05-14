Kayadu Lohar sizzles in blue as she rides high on ‘Dragon’ success

After the roaring success of Dragon, actress Kayadu Lohar is enjoying a dream phase in her career. With back-to-back big projects lined up—including Immortal opposite GV Prakash and Simbu’s much-anticipated STR49—the rising star is in high demand. But it’s not just her film commitments that are keeping her in the spotlight; her latest fashion outing has also turned heads.

Kayadu recently shared pictures in a stylish blue dress with a unique drop pattern that perfectly hugs her frame, subtly accentuating her natural charm. The elegant yet understated ensemble showcased her flair for effortless style, garnering plenty of praise from fans and fashion watchers alike.

Beyond her South Indian projects, buzz is building around her potential Bollywood debut. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the speculation alone highlights the growing interest in her across industries.

Whether she’s making waves on-screen or lighting up social media with her fashion choices, Kayadu Lohar is clearly on a winning streak. With talent, glamour, and the right moves, she’s fast becoming one of the most promising actresses to watch out for.