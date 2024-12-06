Live
Keerthy Suresh Confirms Wedding to Long-Time Boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa
Keerthy Suresh has confirmed she is marrying her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa. She shared the news on social media by posting flight tickets for Antony and close friends travelling from Chennai to Goa. She used the hashtag #KAwedding, combining her and Antony’s names.
Keerthy also reshared a post from a friend showing the flight tickets with both their names. In another post, her friend shared a video of rain in Goa, with the hashtag '#KAwedding'. Keerthy captioned it, "And it begins," marking the start of their wedding journey.
Earlier, Keerthy mentioned in an interview outside the Tirupati temple that her wedding is planned for next month in Goa. Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman who owns resorts in Kochi. Keerthy also posted a picture with Antony, revealing they have been in a relationship for 15 years.