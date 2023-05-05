Kerala State Theatre Owners’ Union Chief Takes A Big Decision To Meet Malayalam Cinema Financial Concerns

It is all known that the Malayalam film industry is facing a tough phase as a few back-to-back flops have incurred huge losses. So, to meet the financial concerns of the theatre owners, the union president Vijay has taken a tough decision. He stated that the sub-standard films will not be screened in the theatres and if the makers want them to play, then they need to pay screening fees to the theatre owners.

FEUOK president K Vijayakumar spoke to the media and said, "At our most recent general body meeting, FEUOK came to a decision to impose a minimum screening charge for certain movies. This is because theatres often have very few attendees, sometimes only three to five, which makes it difficult for them to cover their expenses, even electricity charges. To tackle this problem, we plan to collect screening fees from the producers of movies that we deem to be of low quality. Any projects that refuse to pay this amount will not be screened."

He also added that more than 50% of screens will be shut down if the current condition still goes on in the theatres. "A total of 250-300 films will be released in theatres this year, which is beyond the capacity of Malayalam cinema. We should discourage the practice of releasing seven to eight films per week, and I hope that all film unions will support us and stand in solidarity,"

Finally he said, "A movie’s director, actors, production company, and distributor are among the factors that will be considered in this evaluation process”.

Well, 'The Kerala Story' movie is presently the talk of the town and after PM Modi applauded the movie, there is a slight change in the scenario. Even Twitteraities are praising lead actress Adah Sharma's amazing screen presence. This movie hit the theatres today amid many controversies. Even Kerala High Court also refused to pass a stay on the movie stating that the censor board has cleared the movie for screening.