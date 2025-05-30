Kevin Feige realises a longtime dream as The Fantastic Four joins the Marvel cinematic universe

Marvel Studios is set to usher in a bold new chapter of its ever-expanding cinematic universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. At the heart of this ambitious revival stands Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, who has called the chance to bring the iconic superhero team into the Marvel fold a 'dream realised'.

Feige, who has steered Marvel from modest origins to global box office dominance, describes the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney as a game-changing moment — one that not only reunited beloved characters with their original home but opened the door to reinterpret them for a new era. “It came at just the right time,” he said, reflecting on the importance of the Fantastic Four to Marvel's DNA. “They were the original cornerstone of what became the Marvel Universe. We have to get this right.”

This isn’t Feige’s first brush with Marvel’s First Family. He served as a producer on the earlier cinematic outings of the Fantastic Four in the 2000s. Those films, though commercially successful, were shaped by a time when superhero stories still tiptoed around their comic book roots. “There was a reluctance back then to fully embrace the more imaginative elements,” Feige admitted. “Now, we have the freedom and the audience to bring these ideas to life without compromise.”

Indeed, this latest interpretation promises a bold return to the team’s quirky and cosmic origins. Drawing on the retro-futurist stylings of their 1960s comic debut, the film aims to combine vintage charm with modern spectacle. And at the centre of it all: the team’s legendary nemesis, Galactus — no longer a mysterious cloud, but a towering, menacing force true to his source material. “Some might have once thought it too eccentric,” Feige said of the classic design. “But that’s exactly what makes it brilliant.”

Under the direction of Matt Shakman (WandaVision), The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces an all-new cast in these iconic roles. Pedro Pascal takes on the mantle of the brilliant but conflicted Reed Richards, with Vanessa Kirby as the resilient Sue Storm. Joseph Quinn lights up the screen as the fiery Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach brings grit and heart to Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

The film pits the family against Galactus, a world-consuming cosmic entity played by Ralph Ineson, and his enigmatic Herald, the Silver Surfer, portrayed by Julia Garner. The stakes are sky-high, but the story, Feige promises, remains rooted in the strength of the team's familial bonds. “It’s not just about saving the world,” he said. “It’s about staying together when the world is falling apart.”

Produced by Feige himself, alongside executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, the film aims to reinvigorate the legacy of Marvel’s earliest heroes with flair, fidelity, and fresh energy.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands in Indian cinemas on 25 July 2025, releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With its unique mix of heart, humour and high-stakes heroism, it’s poised to be one of Marvel’s most defining entries yet — and perhaps its most ‘fantastic’ one too.



