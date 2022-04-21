KGF 2 Makers Announce The Collaboration With Soorarai Potru Filmmaker Sudha Kongara

It is all known that Sudha Kongara and Suriya's Surarai Potru being the biopic of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath turned into a blockbuster and also bagged critic appreciation and many awards! Coming to KGF: Chapter 2 makers, they delivered a fantastic movie and being a sequel it carried perfect emotions and is going rock-solid in the theatres with the highest collections! Now, these two are going to collaborate to deliver another masterpiece.



The officials of the Homable Films banner announced this news through their Twitter page and treated all the netizens!

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭. To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongara, based on true events.@VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup pic.twitter.com/mFwiGOEZ0K — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 21, 2022

The note also reads, "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have."

Coming to the collection report of KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is the fastest movie to collect Rs 250 crores…

Along with sharing the poster of the movie, Taran also wrote, "#KGF2 IS THE FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR...

⭐ #KGF2: Day 7

⭐ #Baahubali2: Day 8

⭐ #Dangal: Day 10

⭐ #Sanju: Day 10

⭐ #TigerZindaHai: Day 10

Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr. Total: ₹ 255.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

Even Upendra also praised the movie and dropped his review on the Twitter page… Take a look!

Saw #KGF2 #KGFChapter2 What a masterpiece movie 👏👌💪😍@prashanth_neel You are next level director 🙏 Mind blowing Direction extraordinary script, Dialogues, music, Art, uncompromised Production @hombalefilms and the crown jewel is…. @TheNameIsYash 🥳😍👌 — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) April 21, 2022

He wrote, "Saw #KGF2 #KGFChapter2 What a masterpiece movie @prashanth_neel. You are next level director Mind blowing Direction extraordinary script, Dialogues, music, Art, uncompromised Production @hombalefilms and the crown jewel is…. @TheNameIsYash. Never seen before feast for the eyes visuals by @bhuvangowda84 mesmarising screen presence by @TandonRaveena and @duttsanjay is fiery as Adheera. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of KGF who helped in bringing this epic on screen."

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

This movie hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022 and is still running successfully on the big screens.