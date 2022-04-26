KGF Chapter 2 to Stream on Amazon prime from This day

Kannada Star Hero Yash's KGF Chapter 2 has been released worldwide and received a tremendous response from the audience. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srnidhi Shetty played pivotal roles in the film. It has shattered all the records and benchmarks set by the previous films. The most awaited film has collected around 200 crore just in 5 days after its release,which is another record.

Since the release of the film, everyone has been waiting for its release. The latest news is that the film is going to stream on the online streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The film will be available online from 27th May this year. The first part has already been streaming on Amazon Prime. Besides, the climax of the film surprised with giving a hint that the makers will release the third part of the film. However, we have to wait for further updates about the subsequent part of the film