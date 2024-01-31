Live
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
- Cyberabad CP fills the whole Punjagutta PS with new police personals
Just In
KGF Star Yash Might Team Up with SRK After Ramayana!
Yash, the KGF star, might be working with Shah Rukh Khan after his Ramayana movie with Ranbir Kapoor. Talks are ongoing, but nothing's confirmed yet. Either way, Yash is taking Bollywood by storm!
Yash, the hero of KGF, is making it big in Bollywood! He's already playing Ravana in Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, there's buzz about his next movie, and guess who he might work with? Shah Rukh Khan!
Yash wants to do big things in Bollywood, and fans are going crazy about this possible collaboration. They'd both be in the same movie! But hold on, it's not confirmed yet. Yash is busy with Ramayana and KGF, so he's taking things slow.
Some people say Yash and Shah Rukh talked about working together, but others say Yash is just focused on his current projects. We don't know for sure yet, but one thing's clear: Yash is a hot property in Bollywood!
Here's what we do know:
· Yash is playing Ravana in Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
· He might get over Rs 150 crore for this movie!
· There are talks about him doing an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, but it's not confirmed yet.
Whether they team up or not, Yash is definitely making his mark in Bollywood! Keep an eye out for this superstar, because he's got big things coming!