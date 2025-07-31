Khushi Kapoor makes a fashion statement

Khushi Kapoor turned heads as she walked the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu, showcasing a bold and unconventional outfit that fused fashion with art.

Ditching traditional glamour, Khushi donned a sculpted metallic halter top that hugged her figure with precision. The top, with its armour-like structure, exuded strength and creativity, resembling wearable art more than conventional couture. It was edgy, sharp, and futuristic — a daring departure from soft silhouettes usually seen on the ramp.

Complementing the top was a textured skirt featuring intricate loops and metallic elements. The design had an industrial aesthetic, and with every step, the reflective surface caught the light, adding drama and dynamism to her walk. The ensemble wasn't about softness or elegance — it was about making a fearless fashion statement.

Khushi's confident walk and poised presence elevated the look, cementing her as a rising star in both fashion and film.

After this stunning fashion moment, Khushi Kapoor is heading back to work on her upcoming film projects — The Garhwal Rifles and Mom 2. With her growing filmography and evolving style, she continues to carve out her own space in the entertainment world, proving she's more than just a star kid.



