Khushi Kapoor shimmers

At a star-studded Bollywood evening, Khushi Kapoor made waves with her dazzling fashion choice, proving once again why she is fast becoming a style favourite. The young actress arrived in a glittering mini dress that shimmered like stardust under the lights, ensuring all eyes were on her the moment she stepped in.

Her outfit featured a halter neckline adorned with intricate beadwork, blending sharp structure with radiant sparkle. The highlight, however, was the fringe hemline, which added playful movement to her look—every step catching the light and creating a dynamic effect.

Khushi kept her accessories minimal yet striking, opting for a diamond-stacked bracelet, tiny studs, and subtle makeup that highlighted her natural beauty. With her hair styled in loose waves, she allowed the statement dress to take center stage, balancing glamour with elegance.

Although the evening was primarily about Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about debut, Khushi ensured she carved her own spotlight. Still at the beginning of her cinematic journey, she is making her mark not only through her film projects but also with her bold and experimental fashion statements.

With each public appearance, Khushi Kapoor continues to shape her image as a confident, stylish, and fearless new-generation star who knows how to command attention.