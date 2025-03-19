Live
- Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister
- ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector
- Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide
- BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress
- 5 Best Online Casinos Australia | Top New Online Australian Casinos And Pokies For Real Money (2025)
- UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover
- Hyderabad’s ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ Unveiled in Telangana Budget
- McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad
- Suryapet Court Sentences Rapist to 25 Years, Fines Him Rs 30,000
- Hyderabad-Vietnam Direct Flights Begin, Twice Weekly Service
Khushi proves fashion is all about presence
Highlights
Khushi Kapoor exudes unfiltered style as she graces the cover of Grazia India’s March 2025 edition, proving that fashion is all about presence....
Khushi Kapoor exudes unfiltered style as she graces the cover of Grazia India’s March 2025 edition, proving that fashion is all about presence. Keeping it cool and minimal, she stuns in a sleek black coord set featuring relaxed shorts and an oversized shirt. Switching it up, she rocks a denim-on-denim look with a blue mini skirt, casual shirt, knee-high socks, and bold yellow heels—effortlessly owning every frame, whether perched on a scooter or striking a pose in a fitting room.
Fresh off her Netflix debut Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi is carving her own path in the industry. She isn’t in a hurry—she’s here to evolve, building a persona that’s both captivating and effortlessly cool.
Next Story