Khushi proves fashion is all about presence

Khushi Kapoor exudes unfiltered style as she graces the cover of Grazia India’s March 2025 edition, proving that fashion is all about presence. Keeping it cool and minimal, she stuns in a sleek black coord set featuring relaxed shorts and an oversized shirt. Switching it up, she rocks a denim-on-denim look with a blue mini skirt, casual shirt, knee-high socks, and bold yellow heels—effortlessly owning every frame, whether perched on a scooter or striking a pose in a fitting room.

Fresh off her Netflix debut Nadaaniyan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi is carving her own path in the industry. She isn’t in a hurry—she’s here to evolve, building a persona that’s both captivating and effortlessly cool.















