Kichcha Sudeep’s High-Octane Action Thriller ‘Max’ Trailer Drops, Telugu Release on December 27

The action-packed trailer of Max, starring Kannada film industry icon Kichcha Sudeep, has just been released, sparking immense anticipation among moviegoers. Set to hit Telugu theaters on December 27, Max promises an explosive mix of power-packed action and gripping drama. The film is directed by Vijay Kartikeyan and produced by renowned Kollywood producer Kalapuli S. Thanu under the banners of V Creations and Kichcha Creations.

The trailer sets an intense tone from the very beginning, with a voiceover stating, “This night is very important for our political career,” hinting at the political undercurrents that drive the story. Sharath Lohitashwa appears in a commanding political leader role, while Sunil steps into the shoes of a ruthless villain. A brutal scene featuring Sunil’s character violently attacking an individual establishes his menacing presence in the film. A heart-wrenching moment follows as a mother is seen mourning the disappearance of her daughter, adding a layer of emotional depth to the story.

The trailer skillfully builds tension with scenes involving biker gangs, corrupt villains, and the police, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar portrays a determined police officer, while Kichcha Sudeep’s character emerges as the ultimate hero. His mother’s powerful dialogue, “Even death can’t stop my son; he’ll fight alone,” is followed by Sudeep’s heroic entry, signaling a shift toward the movie's intense action sequences.

In addition to the raw action, the trailer features political dialogues that critique corruption, with one character saying, “Every man entering politics under the guise of service is just a pawn.” The final line delivered by Kichcha Sudeep, “When talking to Max, maximum silence is required,” is a statement that will surely send chills down the spine of fans, leaving them eagerly awaiting the film's release.























