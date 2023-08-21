‘King of Kotha’ finishes censor; locks lengthy run-time

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster drama, “King of Kotha,” is one of the most talked about movies of this season. Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady, the film is gearing up for a grand pan-India release on August 24.

As per the latest updates, “King of Kotha” has wrapped up its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. Apparently, the CBFC panel has muted several cuss words and also cut out bloodshed in the movie.

And the film’s lengthy run-time has raised everyone’s eyebrows. At 2 hour 55 minutes, “King of Kotha” is one of the longest duration movies to come out from the Malayalam film industry this year.

The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and produced on Dulquer’s production house Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios. Young composers Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy have scored the soundtrack.