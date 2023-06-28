‘King Of Kotha’ teaser review

Dulquer Salmaan’s “King Of Kotha,” produced by Wayfarer Films and ZEE Studios, is gearing up for grand release in August 2023. Mahesh Babu unveiled the movie’s Telugu teaser today. The people of Kotha believe that only King can save them.



Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the King, says he rules Kotha and dictates the terms there. Though the story hasn’t been revealed much, the makers gave a powerful glimpse of how riveting the movie will be in this one-and-a-half-minute teaser. Kotha is filled with dreadful gangsters and police who are after them.

The world of Kotha has been showcased in a superb manner. The amazing production values, stunning cinematography by Nimish Ravi, and the screen presence of Dulquer are the highlights. The key characters also are seen in the teaser. As always, Dulquer dubbed for his role in Telugu.

Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran are playing crucial roles. “King Of Kotha” marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy are composing the tunes.