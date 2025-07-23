Live
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn uproar over key issues
- Watch: ‘Powerhouse’ Song Out Now from Rajinikanth’s Coolie
- GST row: Small traders launch 3-day agitation in Karnataka
- Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit
- CM Chandrababu lauds Dubai's development, promotes vision for AP
- Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025
- Human-animal conflict: Delay in implementing power fence worries TN farmers
- Looking for Smoothest GTA 6 Experience? PS5 Pro May Be the Only Way
- India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028, to reach $10.6 trillion by 2035: Morgan Stanley
- UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers
Kingdom Movie Trailer Release on July 26 | Vijay Deverakonda New Film Update Description:
The trailer of Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, will release on July 26. A grand event is planned in Tirupati.
Kingdom, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, is the upcoming movie of actor Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
The movie is all set to hit theatres on July 31. The trailer will be released on July 26. A big trailer launch event will happen in Tirupati.
The movie team shared a photo of Vijay with a Veera Tilak on his forehead. This picture is now going viral on social media platforms.
Bhagyashree Borse is playing the female lead. Satyadev also has an important role. The story of the movie is about the bond between brothers. The teaser and songs released before have made fans excited.
Anirudh is the music director of this movie.
Countless prayers— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) July 22, 2025
One man’s journey!
Watch his destiny unfold.
Every step towards his #Kingdom 🔥👑#KingdomTrailer - Out on JULY 26! 💥💥
Grand Trailer Launch Event at Tirupati! 🤩@TheDeverakonda @anirudhofficial @gowtam19 @ActorSatyaDev #BhagyashriBorse @dopjomon… pic.twitter.com/weHN7vFA5L