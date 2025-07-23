Kingdom Movie Trailer Release on July 26 | Vijay Deverakonda New Film Update Description:

Kingdom, directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, is the upcoming movie of actor Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The movie is all set to hit theatres on July 31. The trailer will be released on July 26. A big trailer launch event will happen in Tirupati.

The movie team shared a photo of Vijay with a Veera Tilak on his forehead. This picture is now going viral on social media platforms.

Bhagyashree Borse is playing the female lead. Satyadev also has an important role. The story of the movie is about the bond between brothers. The teaser and songs released before have made fans excited.

Anirudh is the music director of this movie.












