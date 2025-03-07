Kiran Abbavaram Applauds Dance IKON 2 Talent as Priyanka Jain Joins as Wildcard Mentor

Hyderabad : The latest episode of Dance IKON Season 2 delivered a blend of excitement and surprises, featuring Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram as a special guest and the unexpected arrival of Priyanka Jain as a new mentor. Streaming on aha OTT, the show continues to captivate audiences with its high-energy performances and competitive spirit.

Abbavaram, known for his charismatic on-screen presence, was thoroughly impressed by the dancers’ skill and dedication. Their performances made such an impact that he expressed a newfound interest in refining his own dance abilities. To add to the entertainment, he took to the stage with mentor Deepika Rangaraju, performing to one of his popular tracks and bringing extra cheer to the episode.

Priyanka Jain Introduces a New Dynamic to the Competition

Television actress Priyanka Jain entered the competition as a wildcard mentor, stepping in after the elimination of Janulyri and her team in the previous episode. Taking charge of the Water element, she teams up with Kanchi Shah, adding a fresh competitive edge to the show.

With the competition structured around five elements, Priyanka joins an esteemed panel of mentors, including Deepika (Air), Yashwanth (Sky), Manas Nagulapalli (Fire), and Prakriti (Earth). The latest episode saw intense eliminations, with Manas, Yashwanth, Priyanka, and Deepika at risk, while Prakriti and her contestant secured their place in the next round.

Viewers Hold the Power to Decide the Contestants' Fate

As the competition intensifies, the audience plays a crucial role in determining the results. Voting is open from 7:30 AM today until 7:00 AM on 9 March 2025, giving fans the opportunity to support their favourite participants and mentors.

With stakes rising, the upcoming episode promises even more thrilling performances and surprises. Will Priyanka’s entry shift the competition in a new direction? Could Kiran Abbavaram’s admiration for dance inspire him to explore a new artistic pursuit? Tune in to Dance IKON 2 to find out!