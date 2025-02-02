  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Kiran Abbavaram’s next with Hasya Movies announced

Kiran Abbavaram’s next with Hasya Movies announced
x
Highlights

Young and rising star Kiran Abbavaram, who delivered a hit with KA, is set to entertain audiences once again with Dilruba, slated for release on February 14, 2025.

Young and rising star Kiran Abbavaram, who delivered a hit with KA, is set to entertain audiences once again with Dilruba, slated for release on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, the actor’s next project has officially been announced, adding to the excitement.

The upcoming film will be produced by Hasya Movies, the banner behind the soon-to-be-released Mazaka. This marks Kiran Abbavaram’s 11th film and the production house’s 7th venture.

The team has also confirmed that the film’s pooja ceremony will take place tomorrow at Ramanaidu Studios, commencing at 8:15 AM. In addition, the movie’s title, along with details about the cast and crew, will be unveiled during the event.With back-to-back projects in the pipeline, Kiran Abbavaram continues to strengthen his presence in the industry.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick