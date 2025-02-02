Kiran Abbavaram’s next with Hasya Movies announced

Young and rising star Kiran Abbavaram, who delivered a hit with KA, is set to entertain audiences once again with Dilruba, slated for release on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, the actor’s next project has officially been announced, adding to the excitement.

The upcoming film will be produced by Hasya Movies, the banner behind the soon-to-be-released Mazaka. This marks Kiran Abbavaram’s 11th film and the production house’s 7th venture.

The team has also confirmed that the film’s pooja ceremony will take place tomorrow at Ramanaidu Studios, commencing at 8:15 AM. In addition, the movie’s title, along with details about the cast and crew, will be unveiled during the event.With back-to-back projects in the pipeline, Kiran Abbavaram continues to strengthen his presence in the industry.



