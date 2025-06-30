Kiran Abbavaramunveils bold new avatar in FL of ‘K-RAMP’

Young Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram is set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film K-RAMP, his 11th feature, promising a mix of mass appeal and fresh storytelling. The film is being jointly produced by RazeshDanda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid, with Jains Nani at the helm as director. YuktiThareja stars opposite Kiran as the female lead.

The makers released the first look poster of K-RAMP today, revealing Kiran in a vibrant lungi-clad look that exudes both rugged charm and urban style. What stands out is the background design—a heart symbol creatively constructed using liquor bottles—hinting at a bold and unconventional narrative. The quirky yet striking visuals have generated curiosity and buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

Positioned as a potential game-changer in Kiran Abbavaram’s career, K-RAMP appears to blend romance, mass elements, and bold storytelling. With its unique premise and stylized presentation, the film is expected to appeal to a wide section of the audience.

The film is currently in the final stages of production and is being readied for a grand theatrical release during the Diwali 2025 season. Expectations are high as Kiran aims to make a strong impact with this ambitious outing.