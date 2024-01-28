KJo hints anew movie; invites followers to guess the title

Director-producer Karan Johar, who saw success with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' recently teased his upcoming film on social media. In a detailed Instagram post, Johar invited followers to guess the title of the project, emphasizing that it's not a formal film announcement, but he's seeking input from fans.

Johar expressed that the film had been kept under wraps for a year, with the debut director opting to keep key aspects concealed even from the crew. Fans speculated on the title in the comments, with 'Sarzameen' emerging as a popular choice, aligning with the cast - Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma hinted at the Hindi title being 'Head Floor.' Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is said to be ready for release, and fans were encouraged to make accurate guesses for a chance to be invited to a sneak peek of the movie.

The post outlined several intriguing hints about the movie:

A. A southern superstar who recently delivered a pan-India hit.

B. A highly acclaimed actress known for her emotional prowess on screen.

C. A debut actor from a legacy, working hard to establish himself.