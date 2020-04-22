Kollywood Actor Vijayakanth Offers Land To Bury Corona Victims, Pawan Kalyan Hails Move

The heart-wrenching burial incident in Chennai where Anna Nagar residents denied permission to bury a doctor who had sacrificed his life treating coronavirus patients makes any person emotional and sad. After the residents pelted stones at those who came with the body of corona victim Dr Simon, the police had to be called in to bring the situation under control. The medical staff were beaten up and some 21 culprits were held on charges of assault. Twitter was flooded with angry messages over this inhuman actor. Celebrities too criticized this.

In a heartening move, senior Kollywood actor Vijayakanth said he was deeply disturbed by the incident and said that he was willing to offer a portion of his college land to bury the bodies of those who succumb to covid19.

His kind gesture has come in for a lot of praise from his colleagues in the industry. Among those who have hailed Vijayakanth's gesture is none other than Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan. He has lauded the decision of the senior actor to provide his own land to bury those who were being denied burial in their own community grounds.

It is also known that Pawan too had generously to the Corona relief fund. He has offered a donation Rs 50 lakhs to the CM relief funds of the two Telugu states—Telangana and AP.