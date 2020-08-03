Kollywood: Nivin Pauly wins Best Actor at New York Indian Film Festival

Kollywood: South Indian superstar Nivin Pauly's Moothon bagged three big awards at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIF) Awards on Sunday.

Nivin himself won the best actor award for his phenomenal performance as Akbar, while Sanjana Dipu won the child artist. Moothon also won the best film too.

Nivin is also the first Malayalam actor to receive the award in the 20-year history of NYIF.

Moothan was released last year in November in both Hindi & Malayalam and got extremely positive response from everyone. Moothan stars Nivin Pauly, Shobhita Dhulipalla, Shashank Arora, Roshan Mathew and Sanjana Deepu.The film directed by Geethu Mohandas and produced by Anurag Kashyap.