15 Tamil films listed for OTT release?

Four films, which would have found its way into the big screens of Tamil Nadu theatres have already been screened over the past four months. The next wave of films on the Net which promises to be screened across hundreds of countries in the world, are likely from the banners featuring the big stars like Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy and the comedian-turned-hero Santhanam.

The ready-to-release films of Vishal, Keerthy Suresh etc too are being actively wooed, though the film production units are hotly denying the business potential. This is despite opposition to this move which refuses to fade away and there are enough comments hailing the 'failures' of all these earlier released , the desperate film producers are yet to shy away from adopting the OTT route.

It began with 'Ponmagal Vandhal' on May 29, followed by 'Penguin' of Keerthy Suresh, 'Danny' of Varalakshmi and 'Lockup' of Vaibhav. The biggest one is now round the bend with ' Soorarai Potru' on October 30, starring top actor Suriya. As of now, the film industry is waiting with bated breath, refusing to openly commit either way, as the game turns serious. So, the 15 which are likely to take the OTT route may have many following it if it works for anyone of these films.