A proper reply had to be given to haters, says Vijay Milton in post lauding 'Jana Nayagan' director H Vinoth

Chennai: Ace director and cameraman Vijay Milton has whole-heartedly commended H Vinoth, the director of Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan', saying he has handled the film with so much ease despite being under such immense pressure.

Going on to make a list of all the factors that would have put immense pressure on the director directing Vijay's last film, Vijay Milton wrote in Tamil on his Instagram page, "His (Vijay's) speeches (dialogues) must be appropriate for his political entry but at the same time, they shouldn't be distant and cut out from the plot of the film."

He then went on to add, "As this is his last film, it must be the biggest of all his films. However, at the same time, it must be clearly distinct that it must be your film as well."

"Not just fans, you also had to keep his party cadre in mind," Vijay Milton pointed out and added, "A proper reply had to be given to haters."

He ended it saying, "Despite so many pressures, how easily you have handled it! Outstanding Vinoth!"

Vijay Milton's appreciation came soon after the makers of 'Jana Nayagan' released the much-awaited trailer of the film.

The trailer that was released on Saturday evening begins with a notorious thug asking another thug over phone about a person called Thalapathy Vetri Kondan. The other person immediately asks in an alarmed tone, "Hope you haven't tried your tricks with him because you would have heard of many killers but have you heard of someone setting a record in it? That is 'Thalapathy' for you. Do not touch him. He will slice you up."

We are then treated to a series of action sequences in the film. A little child is seen asking Vijay, "You bashed an entire battalion. Are you Superman?" He replies, "I am just an ordinary man baby but I have heard people say that whatever I do is super."

The trailer also shows Mamitha Baiju playing Vijay's daughter Viji in the film. "Girls should not be scared. She must be like a tigress," he says even as he attempts to get her to sign a form to get inducted in the army. We then see visuals of Viji being in fear and pain and Thalapathy beginning to search for the person who dared to harass her.

The trailer also shows Bobby Deol as the antagonist, who believes that he will be able to make India fall at his feet in 30 days. We get to know he has a plan called OM, which basically is aimed at annihilation.

The trailer shows Vijay making a series of strong political statements. It has a dialogue in which the actor is seen saying,"Be it anybody who tells me,'I will close your chapter', 'I will cause disgrace to befall you', I have no intention of turning back."

The trailer ends with a scene in which he is seen whipping politicians, saying, "Instead of entering politics to serve the people selflessly, you barge into politics to loot and kill innocent lives."

The film, which has triggered huge interest, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on January 9 this year.