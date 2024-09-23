Actor Jayam Ravi Responds to Aarthi’s Divorce Allegations

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, currently riding high on his career success after the massive hits of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2,’ is facing personal turmoil. Despite his professional accomplishments, the star recently made headlines for his personal life, specifically his decision to divorce his wife, Aarthi. The controversy erupted after Aarthi accused Jayam Ravi of unilaterally announcing the divorce without informing her or her family, leading to widespread criticism.

On September 11, Aarthi publicly alleged that Jayam Ravi had announced their divorce without prior discussion, a claim that sent shockwaves across social media and the Tamil film industry. According to Aarthi, the divorce came as a surprise, as she had not been informed, nor had her family been consulted. This led to intense scrutiny and backlash directed at Jayam Ravi, who remained silent for a few days before addressing the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jayam Ravi finally responded to the allegations. He categorically denied Aarthi’s claims, stating that he had indeed informed her and both families about the divorce well in advance. "What Aarthi said is not true," Ravi clarified. He further revealed that he had already initiated legal proceedings months before his public announcement on September 9, a date when he officially shared the news on social media.

“I sent legal notices to Aarthi months before September 9, but she did not respond. Given the mounting rumors and media speculation, I felt it necessary to publicly address the situation. I owe an explanation to my fans, and I couldn’t remain silent while false information was being spread," said Jayam Ravi.

Jayam Ravi also emphasized that both families had been made aware of the situation long before the public announcement. "I clearly discussed the matter with Aarthi and even spoke to her father," he explained. "I made sure that both sides of the family were informed, so I don’t understand how these allegations have surfaced."

While Jayam Ravi refrained from going into the specifics of why the couple decided to part ways, he mentioned that the reasons behind the divorce were deeply personal. He added that these matters would be handled by the courts. "I’ve reached a point where I can no longer bear the circumstances, but I don’t want to go into detail," he said.

"When I left home a few months ago, I didn’t take anything with me except my car. I have no fixed place to stay now," the actor revealed, painting a picture of the emotional and physical toll the separation has taken on him.

Despite the upheaval, Jayam Ravi remains committed to his two sons, Aarav and Ayan. The actor, currently residing in Mumbai, shared that he frequently travels to Chennai to spend time with his children. In June, he celebrated his elder son Aarav’s birthday, ensuring that his relationship with them remains strong.

"Aarav is 14 years old, and I’ve explained the situation to him as best I can. Ayan is still too young—he’s only eight years old—so it’s harder for him to understand what’s happening," Jayam Ravi said, expressing his dedication as a father amid the personal challenges.