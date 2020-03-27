After Prabhas Jaan, It's Vijay's Master Crew

Guess what? We already told you that Prabhas, Pooja Hegde announced self-quarantine after they returned from their Jaan shoot in the scenic locales of Georgia, Luckily for them, the entire country shut down a day after the crew arrived in the city.

As responsible citizens and to avoid the spread of infection and be on the safer side, Prabhas announced on Instagram that he was going into quarantine for days. This sent out a serious message to fans about self-discipline.

Then Megastar Chiranjeevi too posted a video on social media asking fans to be careful and exercise caution. The latest we hear is that the crew of Thalapathy Vijay's Master too have decided to send out a clear message to fans.

Malavika Mohanan who plays the female lead opposite Vijay in Master has appealed to the fans to practicing. She put out a message on social media urging fans to follow instructions properly.

In her message, Malavika says Master team is following social distancing, are you?

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film feature Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist. Vijay's master was to hit theatres on April.

But now with the current state of affairs, including a lockdown because of coronavirus, it will take a while before the movie releases in theatres.

Stay tuned for updates on Vijay's Master.