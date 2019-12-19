Ajith House Raid: What's The Truth?

Thala Ajith is riding high on the success of his latest release of Viswasam which was a blockbuster hit. The movie raked in millions at the box office. Now, there are reports doing the rounds about forest officials raid at the Tamil actor's house. Is it true? Why was his house raided, that too by forest department officials? Here are the answers you have been looking for.

The truth about raid Thala Ajith Kumar's house is that it is baseless. This has been confirmed by none other than his own team which has dismissed these rumours as baseless. Earlier reports had suggested that a few python had been seized from his house. However, it has emerged that those were mere rumours.

Ajith is busy with the shoot of his next movie Velmai. Director Vinoth is canning the scenes at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad where a huge set has been erected to shoot a few action sequences as well as a song.

Like Rajijikanth in Darbar, Thala Ajith too will be wearing the Khakee. He was last seen as a cop in Yennai Arindhaal which was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Velmai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview projects. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music.

Ajith's Nerkonda Parvai was also released this year and went on to become a huge hit at the box office. The film is a Tamil remake of the Hindi hit pink. Ajith's career is going great guns. His next Velmai is slated for release around Diwali.