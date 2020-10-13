Another Dirty Picture: Silk Smitha Tamil Biopic Aval Appadithan 

Producers who are tired of searching stories which are different from routine plots, are resorting to making biopics of famous personalities like sports stars, film stars of yesteryears, and politicians who made it big in their careers.

It is worth mentioning here that movies made on the life of cricketer M S Dhoni, actress Savitri, were big box office hits. Now, director KS Manikandan of "Kanna laddu tinna aaseya" movie fame is venturing into making a movie on the life of a famous South Indian actress who was known for her item songs and glamarous roles.

She is none other than Silk Smitha who worked in more than 450 films in five languages and had created a record of her own. It can be recalled that a film was made in Hindi in 2011 based on her life story by name "The Dirty picture". Vidya Balan had reprised the role of Smitha in this movie which was a massive hit.

Now, this is a second attempt on her biopic which will be made in Tamil with the title "Aval Appadidhaan". The director of the movie who spoke about this project said: "It is difficult to find an actress who can take up this role as we are yet to find an actress who has intoxicating eyes like Silk Smitha. So we are still in search of such a woman."

The movie, which will be bank rolled by Chitra Lakshman, and Murali will be on floors in November as per the present plans by the team. The director will try to go deep into certain layers of her life in this movie. Silk Smitha's original name waa Vijaya Lakshmi Vadla Patti.

The Director will narrate how her name got changed. The actor who was born in Andhra Pradesh in 1960 entered the film land at her age of nineteen through a Malayalam movie. She worked in the film industry for about 16 years and was most sought after actress in South during 1980-90.

She has worked in several Kannada movies with Ravichandran, and other famous actors. Actress Silk Smitha has made her appearance felt in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi movies. She committed suicide in the year 1996. It remains to be seen if this movie has anything new to offer than what was shown in the Hindi version.