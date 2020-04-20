Anthology film in Tamil now an OTT favourite

Hindi film industry has had its share of anthologies- a collection of short films on a single theme packed as a feature film. Tamil cinema too has had it off and on, but ' Sillu Karupatti' helmed by a lady director Halitha Shameem has quite a few firsts to its credit.

As the director herself said in an interview, she was unsure about its response but post-release by the end of 2019, it has been appreciated well and has found place in many film festivals round the country. What was satisfying to the film crew was that it was accepted well by the masses making it the first successful film in this genre.

It also helped that the film was sold to Netflix, the popular OTT platform prior to its theatrical release. During the lockdown phase, it is now one of the hotly recommended films for patrons of good cinema, as sub-titling has opened up a lot of avenues for celluloid lovers. Shameem, who has worked with a few leading names in Tamil cinema like Mysskin is now ready with two more films, awaiting release. She added that her stint as an understudy to such iconic helmsmen helped her find producers comfortably.