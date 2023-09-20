Live
Just In
Aravind Swamy to lock horns with Thalapathy!
Tamil star Vijay’s 68th movie is being keenly awaited by his fans
Tamil star Vijay’s 68th movie is being keenly awaited by his fans. Vijay’s first-ever collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu has brought in a lot of craze for the project. The film’s pre-production work is currently underway in full swing, and the regular shooting will commence from the year end.
As per the latest updates, popular hero Arvind Swami has been roped in for the main antagonist’s role in “Thalapathy68.” If the news turns out to be true eventually, fans will surely have a gala time witnessing both the stars setting the screens on fire with their rivalry.
Recently, there were also rumours that yesteryear heroines Jyothika and Sneha will be part of “Thalapathy68.” However, the makers at AGS Entertainments are waiting for an appropriate time to make a formal announcement regarding the film’s leading lady. This high budget entertainer will feature Yuvan Shankar Raja’s soundtrack.