Big names in consideration for ‘KH234;’ check out the list

Legendary Kamal Haasan will be reuniting forces with Mani Ratnam after a three-decade-long period. Tentatively titled “KH234,” the movie will start rolling once Kamal is done with his existing projects.



The buzz in the Kollywood film circles is that the movie will boast a stellar cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi, besides the Universal Hero. If this turns out to be true, then we are all in for a massive treat.

The movie will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananthi under the banners of Raaj Kamal International Films and Madras Talkies. Udhayanidhi Stalin is presenting it under the Red Giant Films. AR Rahman will be composing the tunes. The remaining details of the film are still under wrap.